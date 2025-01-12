Williams carried the ball seven times for 29 yards and caught both his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

He led all Broncos running backs in touches plus rushing and scrimmage yards, but QB Bo Nix paced the whole team in rushing yards with 43. Williams will reach free agency this offseason, but his market could be flimsy after he managed just 513 rushing yards on 139 carries for a 3.7 YPC with four TDs over 17 regular-season appearances. The 2021 second-round pick did have a career-best year as a pass catcher though, hauling in 52 of 70 targets for 346 yards, and he could find a role as a third-down option in 2025. The explosiveness he showed in college and over his first 21 NFL games before suffering a serious knee injury seems unlikely to return, however.