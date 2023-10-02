Williams (hip) suffered a hip flexor in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears, and the running back isn't expected to miss much if any additional time, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams exited the game in Chicago after only two drives, but he avoided a major injury. Williams' practice participation leading up to the Week 5 home game against the Jets will likely provide insight regarding his availability for the game. Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin had 104 scrimmage yards and a touchdown with Williams hurt Sunday, so Williams could cede touches to both McLaughlin and Samaje Perine upon the starting running back's return.