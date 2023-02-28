Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that Williams (knee) is "on track" for the start of 2023, and he anticipates the running back being ready but will have a plan if he's not, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Despite reports saying Williams could miss a significant portion of the upcoming season, the Broncos appear confident they'll have their dynamic running back in the fold to start 2023. Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 last season and underwent season-ending surgery. He has made some progress in his rehab and is currently able to jog, per James Palmer of NFL Network, but he still has plenty of hurdles to clear before he's deemed ready for game action. With Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Marlon Mack all scheduled for free agency, Denver will need to add depth to its backfield regardless of Williams' availability.