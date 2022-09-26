Williams rushed 15 times for 58 yards and caught three of five targets for two yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers.

Williams put together another solid stat line alongside co-starter Melvin Gordon (18-17 total touch distribution), but it was the latter who was rewarded with a one-yard TD run to close out the win for Denver. The 22-year-old had an ugly drop that hit him in the hands, which further proves that his 11-catch performance back in Week 1 was an anomaly. Williams remains a high-floor, low-ceiling option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.