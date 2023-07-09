Williams (knee) said Sunday that the Broncos' "plan" is to clear him for the start of training camp and that he will participate in some capacity during practices after veteran players report July 25, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Williams added that he "feels like [he's] ready to go" when talking to reporters Sunday regarding his status for training camp, though he still indicated that his activity level will ultimately come down to the Broncos' evaluation of his on-field running and movements. The 220-pound back suffered season-ending ACL and LCL tears during Week 4 last year, and he was a limited participant during OTA sessions this offseason. Williams also mentioned that, no matter his activity level, he will continue to practice with a brace on his surgically repaired right knee. The 2021 second-round pick came on very strong during his rookie season, tallying 203 carries for 903 rushing yards and an additional 316 receiving yards on 43 catches, and he was quickly regarded as one of the league's most physical and aggressive backs. This could make his specific level of practice participation worth monitoring when considering if he'll be able to rush with the same contact-inviting style, or suit up at all, during Denver's Week 1 matchup against Las Vegas. Free-agent signee Samaje Perine is likely next in line for increased usage if Williams is either inactive or limited to begin the season.