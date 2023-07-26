Williams (knee) participated in the first day of Denver's training camp Wednesday, but the plan is to bring him along slowly with a mix of limited practices and days off, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos have little reason to rush Williams' recovery with six weeks left before the start of the season, but the team is encouraged with his progress as the running back works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 of last season. Williams practicing in any capacity at this point is a positive sign, and he projects to return to the top of the depth chart once fully healthy.