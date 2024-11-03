Williams carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards and caught two of three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.
It was only the second time in the last six games that Williams failed to get at least 17 touches, but the fourth-year RB salvaged his day with a 34-yard reception that accounted for the longest gain of the contest for the Broncos. Williams has reached 80 scrimmage yards in four of those last six games, but he could have a hard time getting there in Week 10 against a stingy Kansas City run defense.
