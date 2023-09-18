Williams rushed 12 times for 44 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to to the Commanders.

Williams had trouble finding room to run against the strength of Washington's defense, its defensive line, despite starting the second half up two scores. The positive news for fantasy managers is that the 2021 second-round pick continued to dominate the backfield touches, with no other Denver back receiving more than one carry Sunday. Patience should be preached here, as Williams currently has a great role in head coach Sean Payton's offense to go along with his great potential as a player. The Broncos will now head to Miami for Week 3 to take on the Dolphins next Sunday.