Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Williams (knee) will suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Payton said he's unsure how many snaps Williams will handle Saturday, but in any case it bodes exceptionally well for the 23-year-old's recovery from ACL surgery that he's already able to handle reps in an exhibition game. Though Payton noted that the Broncos will be smart with Williams, it would seem that the 2021 second-round pick should be expected to start Week 1 versus the Raiders, barring any setbacks before then. Denver does have Samaje Perine available to shoulder the load should Williams need to be eased back into action, but thus far it looks like he's well ahead of the recovery timetable that some analysts feared would linger significantly into the 2023 campaign.