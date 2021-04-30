The Broncos selected Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

Denver traded up ahead of Miami to get the top running back on the board, nabbing Williams out of North Carolina. Williams broke out as a junior in 2020, taking 157 carries for a whopping 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns in just 11 games. Running through defenders is his standout trait, as he broke 50 tackles in 2020. However, he did not test as a standout athlete, checking in with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at 5-foot-10 and 212 pounds. He split time with Michael Carter during his time at North Carolina and will likely be in a committee behind Melvin Gordon in Denver.