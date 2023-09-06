Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Williams will have a "big role" this Sunday against the Raiders, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

A busy Week 1 as Denver's lead back would be the icing on the cake after Williams' surprisingly smooth recovery from ACL and LCL tears last October. Fears of the PUP list have morphed into hopes for big-time production in September, though OC Joe Lombardi acknowledged two weeks ago that the Broncos might start Williams off with something less than what eventually will be his full workload. They signed Samaje Perine this offseason to handle whatever Williams can't (and perhaps the lion's share of obvious passing situations), but thoughts of Perine being a locked-in fantasy starter for the first few weeks of the season have evaporated. It'll be interesting to see the workload split between the two this Sunday, even if it isn't necessarily indicative of how they'll share throughout the season.