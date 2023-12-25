Williams had 11 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for a loss of five yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Williams finished with negative receiving yards and 20 or fewer yards from scrimmage for the second game in a row. He also coughed up his first fumble of the season. Unlike last week's dud against Detroit, the 23-year-old was able to offset the low yardage total with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. Williams also caught one of Russell Wilson's successful two-point attempts in the fourth quarter to give another boost to his managers' fantasy scores Sunday. Despite his recent struggles, Williams figures to lead Denver's backfield against the Chargers on Dec. 31.