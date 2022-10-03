Williams (knee) suffered a season-ending right ACL tear during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams' injury is a brutal blow for Denver's offensive scheme and awful timing for the second-year pro, who had 47 carries for 204 yards (4.3 YPC) and 16 catches for 72 yards on 22 targets through the first four weeks of the season. Melvin Gordon looks set to take over as the Broncos' lead back in Williams' absence, beginning with a Thursday Knight Football matchup against the Colts, while Mike Boone will also be in line for increased work. Williams, meanwhile, will undergo surgery and turn his attention toward rehabbing for the 2023 campaign. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Williams additionally suffered a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner.
