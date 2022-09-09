As Monday night's season opener against the Seahawks approaches, coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the Broncos are in a "really good place" with a Week 1 backfield comprised of Williams, Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Williams and Gordon, who both logged 203 carries last year, are in line to continue handling the bulk of Denver's rushing opportunities in 2022, with Boone in reserve. Looking ahead, it's a timeshare that figures to tilt in Williams' favor, a notion reflected by his lofty average draft position (relative to Gordon) ahead of Week 1, but Hackett did tell Stevens on Friday that he's a believer in rolling with "the hot hand." Either way, we expect the Broncos to find ways to get Williams his share of touches out of the gate this season, a context that should yield fantasy utility despite the continued presence of Gordon.