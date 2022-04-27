The Broncos have brought back Melvin Gordon on a one-year deal to pair with Williams in the team's backfield this coming season, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Prior to the team bringing back Gordon, Williams seemed positioned to see a big boost in his workload this coming season, but now that the duo will be in the same backfield once again in 2022, a time-share is back in play. It's an arrangement that resulted in both players logging 203 carries in 2021 and while there should be enough touches for the pair to remain fantasy relevant, Williams' ceiling in that regard is hampered by the continued presence of the capable Gordon. Of the two, Williams continues to profile as the upside play, but as long as his veteran counterpart is available, the 2021 second-rounder's volume figures to be capped, while working in a balanced Denver offense now helmed by star QB Russell Wilson.