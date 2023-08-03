Coach Sean Payton noted Thursday that Williams (knee) will play some snaps during the preseason, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The report notes that the Broncos may wait until the team's second exhibition game to get Williams in action, but either way, the mere fact that the running back has already progressed to this point is a major step in his recovery from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season in Week 4. Assuming Williams does in fact log preseason snaps as planned, he'd be on track to be available for Denver's regular-season opener, barring any setbacks. In such a scenario, should the team elect to ease the 2021 second-rounder back into the mix out of the gate, Samaje Perine is available to serve as another capable backfield option.