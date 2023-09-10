Williams rushed 13 times for 52 yards and brought in four of six targets for five yards in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Playing in his first regular-season game since tearing his ACL and LCL in Week 4 of last season, Williams enjoyed a solid touch count. The third-year back comfortably paced the Broncos' backfield in carries and was as involved in the passing game in the team's new offense as he'd been under prior coaching regimes. Williams should have an opportunity to progressively build his workload in the coming weeks, with his first opportunity to do so coming in a Week 2 home matchup against the Commanders.