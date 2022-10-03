Williams (knee) left the locker room on crutches after Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the running back will have an MRI on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Williams injured his knee early in the second half, and he's likely to miss additional time considering he needed crutches to get around after the game. A more definitive timetable on Williams' recovery should emerge after the results of his MRI become known. Melvin Gordon figures to lead Denver's backfield in Williams' absence, though Gordon's continued fumbling issues have likely opened up an opportunity for Mike Boone to siphon off a sizable number of touches as well.