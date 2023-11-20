Williams rushed 11 times for 37 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Williams had a rough go of things on the ground against the Vikings, who have been stingy against the run this season (94.0 yards/game). The 23-year-old was also coming off of consecutive games with 20-plus carries, so perhaps the talented back finally hit a wall after successfully returning from major injury this past offseason. Williams still operated as Denver's lead back, with no other RB recording more than one carry Sunday. Things won't get any easier for Williams in Week 12 as the Broncos prepare to face the Browns' top-rated defense next Sunday.