Williams rushed 15 times for 41 yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Williams' struggles continued after he finished with a per-carry average below three yards for the third game running. Unlike last week against the Patriots, the tailback was unable to offset his poor rushing production with a trip to the end zone. Jaleel McLaughlin (8-44-0) finished as the Broncos' leading rusher and continues to outproduce Williams both on the ground and also as a backfield receiver. The latter should still produce double-digit touches against the Raiders in Week 18, but he has done little in recent weeks to inspire confidence in fantasy managers or DFS players.