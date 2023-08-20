Williams (knee) rushed three times for 12 yards and caught four of five targets for 18 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers.

Williams completed his impressive recovery from a torn ACL (sustained in Week 4 last season) with Saturday's exhibition appearance. Head coach Sean Payton stuck to his plan of giving the 23-year-old 10-to-12 plays with the starters, finishing with seven touches for 30 yards. It's unclear if Williams will play in Denver's preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday. Either way, it appears that Williams is ramping up for Week 1, which should ease the thoughts of concerned fantasy managers after last year's major injury.