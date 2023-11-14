Williams rushed the ball 21 times for 79 yards in Monday's 24-22 win over Buffalo. He added four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Wiliams wasn't particularly efficient on the ground, but he earned at least 20 carries for the second consecutive week. He supplemented that work as a pass catcher, which helped him surpass 100 total yards from scrimmage for the first time this season. His effort was highlighted by a three-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter that temporarily gave the Broncos the lead. After a slow start to the season, Williams has receiving touchdowns in consecutive games and has at least 75 rushing yards in three consecutive contests.