Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Williams will handle 10-12 plays during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Payton said he wants Williams to handle three to four carries, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site, a solid workload if his snap count indeed barely reaches double digits. Williams is in the final stages of what has been an impressive recovery from ACL surgery, though in his first game action Saturday he's set to play less snaps than the rest of Denver's starters.