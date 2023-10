The Broncos will not make a decision on the availability of Williams (quadriceps) for Sunday's contest against the Jets until after pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams, who is listed as questionable despite practicing in full Friday, looks like a true game-time decision for Week 5. As such, fantasy managers likely won't have full clarity on his status until Denver's inactives list is released roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event that Williams can't go, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin will be in line to lead the Broncos' backfield.