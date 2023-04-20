Broncos GM George Paton reiterated Thursday that he isn't sure when Williams (knee) will be ready for games but does know it will be at some point in 2023, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Paton made similar comments in late March, responding, " we won't know that for a while," when a reporter asked him if Williams would be ready for Week 1. The 2021 second-round pick is rehabbing multiple ligament tears in his right knee, including an ACL, and the Broncos don't have much experience in their backfield beyond Williams and new addition Samaje Perine. Paton thus acknowledged the possibility of the team drafting a running back, though Denver's lack of capital (no picks in the first or second round) means anyone they add might not represent serious competition for Williams/Perine.