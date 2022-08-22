Coach Nathaniel Hackett suggested Williams and other key players will be held out for a third straight week when the Broncos face the Vikings on Saturday in their preseason finale, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Nearly everyone, including backfield mate Melvin Gordon, expects Williams to take on a larger share of the workload in his second season. There's also the likelihood of increased offensive output overall for the Broncos with QB Russell Wilson taking over, but Williams still has Gordon lingering as a thorn in the side of fantasy managers, with the veteran likely to get a decent number of touches each week. The talented duo gets a favorable matchup to start the regular season, heading to Seattle as favorites against Wilson's former team in Week 1.