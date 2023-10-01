Williams (hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports
Williams played only the first two offensive drives of the day before departing with the injury and will finish with two carries for zero yards and three receptions for nine yards on three targets. Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine will serve as the Broncos' running backs for the rest of the game.
