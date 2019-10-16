James (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

James practiced on a limited basis all week, so his status for Thursday's home game against Kansas City remains a mystery. If he can't go, look for Elijah Wilkinson to take his spot at right tackle.

