James re-injured his left knee during Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James missed the first eight games of the season due to his initial left knee issue. He said Monday that he doesn't think his current left knee issue is "as serious as the first one was," which bodes well for his chances of retaking the field this season. In any case, Wednesday's first injury report of the week will shed some light on James' chances of suiting up Week 9 versus Cleveland.