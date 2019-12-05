Play

James (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James was inactive for Sunday's win over the Chargers and has played in only two games this season, but it appears he's recovered from the knee injury. The 27-year-old figures to reclaim his starting role at right tackle.

