James (knee) tore his meniscus in Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

James originally tore his MCL in the season opener and re-tore the scar tissue last week, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver. He won't need surgery, and given time to heal in the offseason, should be ready by OTA's.

