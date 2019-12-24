James (knee) played through a torn MCL and meniscus during the 2019 season, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Limited to three appearances this season, James originally tore his MCL in the season opener and re-tore the scar tissue and the meniscus Week 8, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver. While James won't need surgery, he should be healed and ready by OTAs.