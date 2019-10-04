Play

James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

James was a limited participant in practice all week, so his status will come down to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET. If the 27-year-old doesn't play, expect Elijah Wilkinson to start at right tackle.

