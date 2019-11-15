Play

James (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James is working to retake the field at some point this season, but he looks like a longshot to suit up Week 11. Expect Elijah Wilkinson to continue drawing the start at right tackle as long as James remains sidelined.

