James (knee) is progressing well in his recovery and expected to resume practicing in two-to-four weeks, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

James is nursing a left knee sprain suffered during Denver's season opener. When the 2014 first-round pick returns to full health, he'll retake the starting right tackle role from Elijah Wilkinson.

