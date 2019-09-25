Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Expected back in 2-4 weeks
James (knee) is progressing well in his recovery and expected to resume practicing in two-to-four weeks, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
James is nursing a left knee sprain suffered during Denver's season opener. When the 2014 first-round pick returns to full health, he'll retake the starting right tackle role from Elijah Wilkinson.
