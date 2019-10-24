Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Expected to play Week 8
James (knee) is expected to suit up against the Colts on Sunday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
James was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The 27-year-old appears to have recovered from the left knee sprain that's kept him sidelined since Week 1. Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that James is "not in the best of shape" after missing the previous six weeks, and he indicated that the right tackle may not be able to handle a full starting workload yet. With that context, Elijah Wilkinson will likely see significant snaps for at least another week.
