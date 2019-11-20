James (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio claims James' chances of playing Sunday are 50-50, so that's a good sign considering James only has seen 32 snaps in 2019. If he can't go, expect Elijah Wilkinson to continue holding down the right tackle spot along Denver's offensive line.