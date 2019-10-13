James (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

James missed last week's win against the Chargers with the same injury, and as evidenced by this news, it looks like his absence will extend. If he's officially ruled out when inactives are released an hour and a half before kickoff, expect Elijah Wilkinson to get the start at right tackle.