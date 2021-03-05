Broncos general manager George Paton said that James is "ready to go" after opting out of the 2020 season, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

After James started 15 games for the Dolphins during 2018, Denver signed the veteran offensive tackle to a four-year, $51 million deal in March of 2019. While analytic-driven evaluators like Pro Football Focus considered James to be a solid tackle during his time in Miami, he's fielded just 63 total snaps over the Broncos' past 32 games. Knee issues sidelined James for nearly all of 2019, and it's challenging to gauge what caliber of player he'll be after spending 2020 away from the team because of COVID-19 concerns.