Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Limited again
James (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
James isn't expected to be available for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, but he's making encouraging progress in his recovery. The starting right tackle may be targeting a Week 6 return.
