James was limited for OTAs on Wednesday due to a hip injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The rest was seen as precautionary, but head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that James seemed to tweak his hip working out over the weekend. The 2014 first-round pick recently signed a brand new four-year deal worth $51 million this offseason, and is expected to start at right tackle during the 2019 season. Elijah Wilkinson took the first-team right tackle snaps in James' place.