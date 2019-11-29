Play

James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

James was a full practice participant every day of the week yet receives a questionable tag anyway. He's played a mere 32 snaps over just two games this year, so it's not certain he slides back into a starting role if active on Sunday.

