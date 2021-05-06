James (Achilles) has a chance of returning to action without missing the entire 2021 campaign, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

James is bound for surgery in the near future after having suffered a torn Achilles during a Tuesday workout, but after medically evaluation it looks like the Broncos are hopeful for a speedy recovery. The 28-year-old has only seen action in three games since signing a four-year, $51 million contract with Denver back in 2019, in part due to having opted out of the 2020 season. Calvin Anderson currently appears positioned to kick off the 2021 campaign at right tackle, but if James is indeed able to recovery quickly and log a late-season return, he could end up reclaiming the starting gig.