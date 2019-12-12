Play

James (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

James played through this injury in Week 14's win over Houston, so the Broncos are hoping he'll be able to do so again Sunday versus the Chiefs. If not, Elijah Wilkinson is expected to start at right tackle.

