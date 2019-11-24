Play

James (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

James was listed as questionable and was given a 50-50 chance to play, but he won't suiting up for Week 12. The 27-year-old hasn't seen the field since Week 8 and has played in only two games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories