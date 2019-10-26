The Broncos have officially listed James (knee) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James has been sidelined since Week 1 with a left knee sprain. While he was able to log full practices all week, the team still opted to give him a questionable designation. Confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff on Sunday. If he does play, he may be eased back into his role at right tackle in order to avoid any setbacks.