James has elected to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

James, who was bouncing back from MCL and meniscus issues that he played through last season, had "been quietly mulling this for the last week or so," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 2014 first-rounder had been slated to man the starting right tackle slot on Denver's offensive line in 2020.