James will miss the entirety of the 2021 season after a suffering a torn Achilles during a workout Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns and was set to reclaim the starting job at right tackle upon his return to the Broncos. James played in only three games in 2019 due to a knee injury, which is the only game action he's seen since inking a four-year, $51 million contract with Denver in March 2019. Calvin Anderson could be in the mix to start at right tackle, unless the team opts to shuffle the rest of the line or test free agency.