James (knee) has been ruled out for the Broncos' regular season finale versus the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

James (knee) has played through a torn MCL and meniscus during the 2019 season. However, he is not expected to need offseason surgery and should be ready by OTAs. Still, it is no surprise that the team has opted to keep him sidelined for a relatively meaningless Week 17 contest.