Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Progressing but won't return Week 5
James (knee) will advance his rehab work this week but won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The team indicated last week that James was 2-to-4 weeks from returning to practice, so this piece of news comes as little surprise. The 27-year-old appears to be on track in his recovery from the left knee sprain, but it may not be realistic for him to return before mid-October.
