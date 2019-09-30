James (knee) will advance his rehab work this week but won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The team indicated last week that James was 2-to-4 weeks from returning to practice, so this piece of news comes as little surprise. The 27-year-old appears to be on track in his recovery from the left knee sprain, but it may not be realistic for him to return before mid-October.